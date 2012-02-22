* Shares fall after surprise net loss on impairment
* Q4 OIBDA $81.2 mln vs $78.6 mln in Reuters poll
* Advertising pushes revenue up in Q4, full year
* Meets 2011 guidance, says on path for growth
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 22 Broadcaster Central
European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a
fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday after taking a surprise
charge of nearly $70 million in some units, which sent shares
down more than 7 percent.
The charge - to reflect the impact of the debt crisis in the
euro zone periphery - pushed CME into an operating loss in the
quarter, overshadowing a core profit rise that helped it meet
full-year guidance.
CME, which did not give a 2012 outlook, said this year would
be challenging and that it remained cautious on a recovery of
advertising spending, its main source of income. But it expected
to outperform in its markets, which were flat overall last year.
The company's six central and eastern European markets have
slowly recovered from deep recessions in 2009 but face a new
slowdown as years of government austerity has sapped consumer
demand and the euro zone crisis cuts trade.
CME's net loss widened to $77.2 million in the fourth
quarter from a $25.4 million loss in the same period the year
before due to a goodwill charge in Bulgaria, where it acquired
bTV in 2010, and for its production company Media Pro
Entertainment.
Analysts on average forecast a $15.6 million net profit,
according to a Reuters poll
Shares in CME fell more than 7 percent in Prague to their
lowest in 2-1/2 weeks, and were down 6.8 percent at $7.92 by
1544 GMT in U.S. trade on the Nasdaq.
Only one analyst in a Reuters poll had expected a net loss
for the quarter, and traders said investors took the opportunity
to book profits following a 30-percent rise in CME shares this
year.
"The major market reaction is now a disappointment but
attention should gradually shift to the operating performance,
which was okay," Komercni Banka analyst Josef Nemy.
"So I would expect some selling pressure in the short term
but then some recovery."
He said that visibility on the 2012 outlook was still low.
CME's forecasts on cash flow this year, he said, could lead to
similar operating results as in 2011.
GUIDANCE MET
Fourth-quarter revenue grew in four of its markets but
dipped slightly in its biggest, the Czech Republic and Romania.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) rose by a quarter to $81.2 million in the quarter and
revenue rose 7.6 percent year-on-year to $276.9 million.
For the full year, the company topped its guidance with
revenue of $864.8 million and OIBDA of $167 million - above
targets of $850 million and $166 million, respectively.
Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said the company was on a path
for growth in a challenging 2012 market and was diversifying its
revenue stream with content and distribution.
"Our outlook on the recovery of the television advertising
market remains cautious, with variation from country to
country... in the strength of the recovery," he said.
CME, partly owned by Time Warner and U.S. investor
Ronald Lauder, said it would concentrate on deleveraging in 2012
and gaining positive free cash flow.
Its cash flow narrowed to negative $3 million in 2011 from
negative $95 million at the end of 2010.
It warned in a filing, though, that cash flow will be
significantly lower in the first half than a year ago, but
higher in the second half due to an advanced collections plan
that would not likely be repeated.