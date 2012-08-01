* Cuts debt by $185 mln by July after Time Warner deal
* Q2 revenue down 15 pct, OIBDA 25 pct lower
* Earnings lower than analysts forecasts
PRAGUE, Aug 1 Central European Media Enterprises
(CME) reduced its debt in the second
quarter after a cash injection from shareholder Time Warner
to help the broadcaster cope with struggling TV markets
in emerging Europe where its sales fell 15 percent.
CME said on Wednesday second-quarter core profit (OIBDA)
fell 25 percent to $47.1 million, more than analysts expected as
the company's emerging European markets battle recession and
companies spend less on television advertising.
Second-quarter revenue fell 15 percent to $211.2 million,
below the average estimate of $218.8 in a Reuters poll. Net
profit was $4 million, defying expectations for a loss in the
volatile bottom line.
CME completed a deleveraging process in July aimed at
cutting its debt load through a deal with Time Warner, where the
U.S. company raised its stake to 49.9 percent.
CME said it reduced its debt load by $185 million through
July.
The company, which runs TV stations in six central and
eastern European markets, said advertising spending declined 7
percent in the first six months of the year, but that its
production and distribution business grew.
CME will hold a conference call at 1300 GMT to give more
details on quarterly results.
Its shares have fallen 18 percent in 2012, underperforming a
2 percent drop for the main Prague index.