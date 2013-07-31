* Second-quarter OIBDA $7.0 mln vs $15.8 mln in poll

* Expects decline in ad spending to reverse in autumn

PRAGUE, July 31 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) reported an 85 percent drop in second-quarter core profit, hit by lower revenue in the Czech market, but said it expected a turnaround in ad spending later in the year.

Facing resistance from big advertisers over new pricing policies, CME posted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at $7.0 million, below the average estimate of $15.8 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Revenue in the quarter fell nearly 15 percent to $180.2 million, in line with estimates, including a 40.5 percent drop in its biggest market, the Czech Republic.

"Looking back, lower revenues in the Czech Republic impacted our financial results in the second quarter and first half of 2013 as certain key advertisers have only recently accepted our higher prices," CME's Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said.

"Looking forward, we expect the declining trend of TV advertising spending to reverse in the fall of 2013 building on our pricing initiatives. We believe the successful execution of our strategy puts the company back on the path to growth in 2014."

Sarbu said CME, which operates in six central and eastern European markets, secured double-digit percentage TV advertising price increases in the Czech Republic and single-digit increases in other countries.

CME is pushing to cut its net debt, which stood at $1.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, while facing ad markets that have shrunk amid the economic slowdown in Europe.

The company, 49.9 percent owned by Time Warner, said it repurchased 206 million euros of debt during the second quarter after equity offerings.