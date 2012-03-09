* Extra protection may cost more, will be optional: CME
* CME: Same type of system may not work for futures
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, March 9 CME Group Inc is
set to offer sophisticated swaps users an extra layer of
protection for cash used to back cleared trades, but the
exchange giant has no plans to make similar accommodations for
users of its three major futures markets.
That is despite a resurgence of concern over the safety of
money held by futures brokers after regulators still cannot find
$1.6 billion of customer assets that went missing the wake of MF
Global's failure more than four months ago.
With new rules looming that will force much of the $700
trillion over-the-counter derivatives market into clearinghouses
like those run by CME, swaps users are clamoring for the same
kind of safeguards they now have in the unregulated market.
CME is preparing to give them just that, clearinghouse chief
Kim Taylor said in an interview. Swaps users will get the option
of stashing their money in bank accounts that their brokers
cannot touch, she said.
"Certain segments of the customers are being very clear
about the fact that they have the third-party custody
arrangements in place now on their bilateral business," Taylor
said. "We fully intend to offer this as an option."
CME has said MF Global improperly dipped into customer money
to plug its own shortfalls. Keeping money at third-party banks
would prevent such misuse.
But even uses of customer money deemed proper in the futures
world - such as forcing non-defaulting clients to share in the
losses of others - would be off-limits under CME's opt-in plan
for swaps users.
With swaps clearing a potentially lucrative new business
line, CME is eager to win the confidence of dealers like Goldman
Sachs and funds like Vanguard Group Inc as they pick where to
send their business once mandated clearing kicks in.
Under rules finalized in January, cash backing cleared swaps
will be kept "legally segregated but operationally commingled."
That is Commodity Futures Trading Commission jargon for allowing
brokers to pool the funds, but forcing them to keep track of
whose assets are whose.
The arrangement is aimed at making it easier to disentangle
one customer's assets from another's, safeguarding them in the
event of a default and returning them quickly to their rightful
owners.
As MF Global careened toward failure, many customers tried
to pull their assets but found they were unable to. After MF
Global, it took about a week for CME to transfer collateral to
new brokers.
Still, many swaps dealers believe the CFTC rules do not go
far enough to protect their money. In the over-the-counter
derivatives world, keeping money to back a bilateral swap at a
neutral third party is common practice, and it is this model
that CME proposing to emulate.
CME is far from ready, or willing, to apply the same system
to its bread-and-butter futures markets.
That is because futures users include not only the biggest,
most sophisticated global banks and money funds but also a wide
range of potentially less sophisticated users, including grain
elevator operators, cotton growers, retirees and individual
traders.
Those traders may not be able to wire money instantly or
otherwise keep up with the pace needed to make separate accounts
feasible, Taylor said. And the futures industry has many more
players, making the problem that much more complex, she said.
Under futures industry rules, customer funds are pooled in
an account controlled by their broker, and if one customer
defaults, all customers potentially share in the loss.
The CFTC is considering applying the swaps model of
collateral separation to the futures industry in the wake of MF
Global.
Some large participants, including Vanguard, want it.
But doing so would not protect customers from the risk of
fraud or malfeasance on the part of their brokers, Taylor said
in the interview, nor would it necessarily always shield them
from having to pay for the default of a fellow customer.
The extra layer of protection from third-party custody
arrangements would, Taylor said, but it is an option that CME is
only planning for swaps users.
Even among this smaller group of customers, it is not clear
how many will opt in.
"We wouldn't want this to be a requirement, because it is
going to involve costs," Taylor said, adding that customers
would ask: "'Given the extra protections that I'm getting, is it
worth the costs that I'm paying for them?' That decision will be
different for every customer."