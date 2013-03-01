CHICAGO, March 1 A former chairman of the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange will end a formal consulting
arrangement with the exchange's parent company at the end of the
year, according to a regulatory filing.
The Mercantile Exchange, which merged with the Chicago Board
of Trade to form CME Group Inc in 2007, agreed in 2005
to pay ex-Chairman Jack Sandner $200,000 a year as a consultant
as long as he sits on the company's board of directors.
Amended terms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday show the arrangement will end on Dec. 31.
CME declined to explain the change and said it would not
"comment on the future decisions of the board or our directors
regarding their service."
Sandner, 71, could not be reached.
The former chairman's term on the board expires in May, and
he has been nominated for election again. Under a CME policy
approved last year, all directors are up for election on an
annual basis.
Sandner's departure represents a passing of the baton in the
Chicago futures industry. He has been a member of the exchange's
board since 1978 and also serves on the board of the National
Futures Association, an industry regulator.
Prior to signing the open-ended consulting contract in 2005,
Sandner held the title of special policy advisor at the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange.