(Adds details on river conditions)
By Tom Polansek and Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 17 Flooding halted barge traffic
on the Illinois River on Wednesday and high water levels
prompted futures market operator CME Group Inc to
declare force majeure for all corn and soybean shipping stations
for the first time in more than two years.
Barge lines have voluntarily stopped shipping traffic after
heavy rains, river merchants said. CME, which owns the Chicago
Board of Trade (CBOT) and other markets, said a majority of
shipping stations on the river were unable to load crops due to
high water levels.
Traders said the disruptions would likely have a limited
impact on grain trading because they will probably be over
before the end of the month, when traders can begin delivering
crops against futures contracts. The Illinois River is forecast
to crest at many locations by early next week, according to the
National Weather Service.
Supplies of corn and soy, shipped by companies such as
Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co and
Bunge Ltd, are large after U.S. massive harvests last
year.
Cargill, ADM and Bunge, which control the river, may advise
CME at any time that loading conditions have improved, Rich
Feltes, head of Market Insights for broker RJ O'Brien, said in a
note.
The shipping stations are delivery points for crops traded
on the CBOT, and the declaration of force majeure allows a delay
of contracted deliveries. Under exchange rules, if barges cannot
be loaded at a majority of shipping stations, shipments may be
delayed for the duration of the problem.
Only 25 corn contracts, representing 125,000 bushels, were
registered for delivery at the CBOT as of Tuesday, company data
show. No soybean contracts were registered for delivery.
In the cash market for grains, spot premiums for soybean
barges delivered to Gulf Coast export terminals surged in
response to the shipping disruptions.
June-loaded soybean barges, including insurance and freight,
traded as high as 102 cents over the CBOT July futures contract,
up 12 cents from Tuesday and the highest spot basis since
December, traders said.
The basis reaction was more tempered in corn because the
overall number of corn barges available in the river market is
seasonally much greater, they said.
Corn barges represented nearly 80 percent of total overall
barge movements in the week ended June 6, the most recent USDA
data showed. Only 19 percent were loaded with soybeans.
If the halt in movement on the river drags on, elevators may
need to suspend purchases of crops from farmers because they
only have limited storage space, said Arlan Suderman, senior
market analyst for Water Street Solutions.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing
by Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)