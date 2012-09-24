UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
Sept 24 CME Group said on Monday it will make more of its over-the-counter Clearport contracts available for trading on its Globex futures trading platform ahead of the Oct. 12 start of new swap regulations in the United States.
The exchange operator said that energy trades on Clearport between Oct. 12 and the end of the year will not count toward customers' swap dealer threshold.
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.