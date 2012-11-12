By Douwe Miedema
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 The Depository Trust and
Clearing Corp (DTCC) will consider judicial action if the top
U.S. derivatives regulator gives in to a legal challenge by
exchange operator CME Group that would allow CME to avoid making
changes to comply with new regulations.
CME, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges,
last week filed a lawsuit against the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission asking that the CFTC be prevented from enforcing
reporting rules on trading in swaps that passed after the 2008
financial crisis.
CME is challenging the requirement that exchanges make
available non-public reports of cleared swap transactions to new
CFTC-registered entities called swap data repositories, or SDRs.
The CFTC has already granted New York-based Depository Trust
and Clearing (DTCC) a license to function as an SDR.
"DTCC has significant concerns with the potential negative
consequences of a judicial challenge or Commission action to
remove the necessity for a legal dispute," Depository Trust said
in the letter to CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.
"DTCC is currently considering its possible responses to the
suit and resulting Commission activity, including possible
judicial recourse," DTCC said in the letter, which was dated
Nov. 11 and shared with Reuters.
CME, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, had
no immediate comment on the letter. The CFTC could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Swaps data warehouses are meant to shed more light on the
opaque derivatives market, which stood at the center of the 2008
financial crisis.
Swaps - a catch-all phrase for many kinds of often highly
complex and lightly regulated financial instruments - will need
to be traded on exchange-like platforms in what is expected to
lead to an overhaul of the lucrative business.
In large parts they will also need to be cleared, and
transaction data will need to be centrally stored in the SDRs.
The CFTC has not yet responded to a request by the CME to
function as an SDR. CME does not trade swaps but like the DTCC
also offers clearing services.
As a result, CME will need to report transaction data to a
rival from the close of business on Tuesday, unless it can
challenge the CFTC in court, or the Washington-based regulator
grants the futures exchange a further reprieve.
The CME, which already collects a great amount of data by
virtue of being a swap clearinghouse, believes it can do the job
itself and it would be costly to use a third party.
The case is one of a growing number of legal challenges
facing U.S. regulators, but it is different in that there is no
industry consensus about the issue, as CME is advancing a more
narrow commercial interest.
Already on Friday, the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association lobby group distanced itself from CME by warning
against a proliferation of data warehouses.
The CFTC suffered a setback in October, when it was forced
to delay a crucial set of rules aimed at making the derivatives
market more stable and less opaque.
And regulators from Europe and Asia criticized the regulator
in a public hearing last week for its aggressive stance on how
its rules apply to international banks and traders.
The Securities and Exchange Commission - which is also
writing parts of the Dodd-Frank regulation - has also seen
several of its rules challenged in the courts.
The CME case is Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. v. U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, U.S District Court for the
District of Columbia, No. 12-cv-1820.