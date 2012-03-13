CHICAGO, March 13 CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it will on May 7 give banks and other large interest-rate traders a new way to slash the margins they put up to back their trades, in a bid to boost the futures exchange operator's rate swaps clearing business.

The system, known as portfolio margining, will be at first accessible only to institutions trading their own money, and will be expanded to other customers later this year, pending regulatory approval.

CME is a newcomer to rates swaps clearing, a business dominated by London-based LCH.Clearnet, which handles nearly all clearing of swaps between dealers.

But CME is making some headway in winning the business of non-dealers like hedge funds, clearing $415 billion in rate swaps for customers since it began.

Currently customers of CME's rate futures and rate swaps clearing must put up separate and full margins for each, even when the positions held in swaps offset those in futures

Under portfolio margining, the clearinghouse takes related positions into account in setting margins, reducing the total amount required for customers with offsetting positions. Reductions on some portfolios will be as much as 85 percent, CME said.

CME has used margin reductions to great effect over the years, most notably when its clearinghouse began guaranteeing contracts for rival Chicago Board of Trade, greatly reducing the amount of money big trading firms needed to put up money.

The result was increased trading, and the deal eventually led to CME's takeover of the smaller exchange.

NYSE Euronext has also tried to use portfolio margining as a selling point for its U.S. futures exchange, with limited success. The CME rival, through its co-owned New York Portfolio Clearing, offers margin offsets between Treasury futures and Treasury securities.