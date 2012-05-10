* USDA monthly crop report the last before 22-hour cycle
* Traders to lose luxury of time to digest reports
* Expanded trading set to start on Monday
By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, May 10 The ka-chunk, ka-chunk of punch
clocks echoed across the silent trading floor at the Chicago
Board of Trade, as a tiny group of traders gathered at the
soybean oil pit for a ritual as routine as the seasons -- the
U.S. government's monthly crop report.
But now, for one last time, these traders were allowed a
luxury that some had taken for granted: time.
On Thursday, likely for the final time, farmers, brokers and
dealers had a precious two hours to consider the implications of
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest outlook on grain
supply and demand before the melee of futures trading commenced.
Inundated with scores of data points -- from U.S. soybean
yields to Chinese imports -- traders say those two hours can
help preserve a client's fortune, or avoid a hefty loss.
But that window of time is set to close.
Under pressure from hedge funds and bigger traders who want
round-the-clock access to grain markets, the
IntercontinentalExchange will launch continuous 22-hour
trading of its new grain contracts next Monday, a move that
forced CME Group's CBOT to follow suit beginning May 21.
Surrounded by empty trading pits and stacks of call trading
cards gathering dust, the handful of floor traders in Chicago
contemplated their future in world of real-time data.
"How are you supposed to trade faster than a computer
algorithm?" asked independent grains trader Mary Ann
Kwiatkowski, as she wandered across the floor Thursday morning.
"THE FLOOR DOESN'T MATTER"
She's not used to the quiet. Just six years ago, a report
day like Thursday's would have meant a crush of bodies in the
aisles before the news broke, and in the pits afterward.
Current trading hours were designed so that markets would be
shut when key reports are released because they can roil futures
prices. The top U.S. grain groups on Thursday urged federal
regulators to delay the start of 22-hour trading, over fears it
will increase volatility and give a competitive advantage to
large traders that use high-speed trading systems.
Now, watching the electronic clock looming over the trading
floor tick past 7:30 a.m., Kwiatkowski, wearing a khaki trading
jacket, joined a group of 19 other veterans to stand and assess
the news. In between the chatter, their talk touched on the
future.
One man complained about being squeezed out by
high-frequency traders, who pay a premium to place their
computers alongside those of the exchanges in order to gain
faster access to information. Another wondered if the CME cared
that traders wouldn't have time to read future USDA reports -
let alone try to figure out what the data means.
A female trader leaned close to Kwiatkowski and whispered,
"The floor doesn't matter to them anymore."
Grain traders are the latest to be forced to adapt to the
rigors of near round-the-clock trading. Many don't like it.
Oil traders have contended with volatile weekly inventory
data released in the middle of trading for a decade; foreign
exchange and Treasury brokers have long been required to digest
growth data and jobless figures while punching trades.
Cash equity traders are among the few who still get some
reprieve, with U.S. company earnings typically released before
and after the bell - although the rise of alternative venues
means their trading also runs beyond traditional market hours.
MORE VOLATILITY, LESS LIQUIDITY
Even for commodities traders who have embraced the
electronic world, Thursday was a day of mourning.
Eight floors above where Kwiatkowski stood at the
open-outcry pits, phones began ringing inside the office of
brokerage Linn Group within three minutes of the USDA report.
President Gordon Linn, who grew up on a grain and cattle
farm in central Iowa, fears that the change will lead to more
volatile trading before and after the report, as liquidity
drains away.
"People who want to analyze won't enter any orders," he
said.
Thursday's report was a relatively muted one by recent
standards. Soybeans rose, corn fell, but neither by the six-plus
percent daily limits that have become commonplace. The
government predicted that domestic corn inventories will surge
by next summer to their highest in seven years, aided by the
largest planting since 1937. Record-large soybean exports next
season could shrink soybean stocks to the lowest in four years.
Ten brokers and analysts, separated by their desks in the
softly lit office, chatted about the data as they kept their
eyes glued to their computer screens.
Jerrod Kitt, director of research, sent an electronic "news
blast" with key data out to clients on an internal messaging
system.
Such messages will be even more important next month when
traders will need to see the crop data as soon as possible, he
said. Nearly 60 introducing brokers who work with the firm want
a quick analysis of the data so they can begin passing it along
to their customers, which include many farmers.
Executive vice president Roy Huckabay recorded comments so
clients could dial in to hear his thoughts. At one point
Thursday morning, Huckabay, wearing a plaid shirt and holding a
phone to each ear, was calling one client while leaving a
message for another.
Kitt leaned over his desk to tell Huckabay a third caller
was waiting on the line for him.
"I'm tied up," Huckabay said.
Downstairs, on the trading floor, Kwiatkowski's cell phone
rang.
It was a Midwestern farmer and long-time friend, wanting to
know what the chatter was on the floor. The grains trader took a
deep breath and began to reel off the consensus.
Corn? Bearish. Soybeans? Bullish. Future? Uncertain.