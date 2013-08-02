BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
NEW YORK Aug 2 The CME Group said that it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for July.
CME spokesman Michael Shore said that the firm had "stop logic events" in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was released.
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric