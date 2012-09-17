NEW YORK, Sept 17 CME Group Inc, the
parent company of the New York Mercantile Exchange, was not
immediately aware of any technical issues that might have
triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. crude oil futures on Monday
afternoon, a CME spokesman said.
The entire crude complex on CME Globex including crude oil,
RBOB, gasoline and heating oil, "saw a coordinated sell-off of a
prolonged duration of 30-minutes" from around 1:50 p.m. EDT
(1750 GMT) to around 2:20 p.m. EDT on Monday, the spokesman
said.
NYMEX crude oil futures suddenly began to fall around
$4 per barrel during mid-afternoon trading to a low of $94.65,
after trading at a session high of $99.52.