PARIS, March 23 CME Group has moved closer to launching a long-planned European Union wheat contract after resolving contract issues with grain silo operators in France, trade sources said.

CME, the world's largest futures exchange, could announce the contract within weeks, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the plans are still confidential.

Several sources said trading in the planned contract was expected to start in June, with September 2016 to be the first delivery position.

A CME spokesman said in an emailed response that the group was "actively engaged with market participants" but did not have a launch date to announce.

He declined to comment on the actual progress of the plans.

A launch would put CME into competition with Euronext , whose milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> is a price benchmark in the European Union, the 28-country bloc that is collectively the world's biggest wheat grower and exporter.

(Reporting by Valerie Parent, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)