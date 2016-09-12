PARIS, Sept 12 CME Group's European
Union wheat futures attracted trade on their debut session on
Monday.
CME's December futures saw an opening trade at
156.00 euros, before seeing a second trade at 157.00 euros.
This compared with a closing level of 158.25 euros a tonne
for Euronext's December futures on Friday.
CME's futures opened for trading at 0830 GMT, 15 minutes
earlier than the start of Euronext's session.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), is
entering the world's biggest wheat production area in a
challenge to Euronext's milling wheat contract.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent, writing by
Sybille de La Hamaide)