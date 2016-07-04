* CME to launch long-planned EU wheat futures on Sept. 12
* French co-op backing, trade house interest to help CME
* Delivery, quality terms at heart of tussle with Euronext
* EU market not seen big enough for both CME and Euronext
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, July 4 CME Group faces a tough
task getting Europe's grain trade to adopt U.S.-style wheat
futures, but backing from big French grain handlers gives it a
chance of challenging Euronext in a market some traders say has
room for only one exchange.
CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) whose
prices are a global benchmark for grain, will launch trading in
European Union wheat futures and options on Sept. 12 as it seeks
to tap into the world's biggest wheat growing zone.
Traders agree that any breakthrough will take time as new
derivatives often struggle for liquidity, as shown by the
failure of CME's Black Sea wheat contract and Euronext's premium
wheat futures.
Newcomers tend to get stuck in a vicious circle as market
players wait for liquidity to build, and in Europe some will be
reluctant to give up the proven price mechanism of Euronext's
main milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>, traders said.
CME's U.S. model for physical delivery of grain, based on a
broad network of silos and tradeable storage certificates, could
also be too much of a leap initially.
"Success will certainly depend on the market accepting the
contract and generating sufficient liquidity," one German trader
said. "The delivery points and the conditions for delivery will
be very important."
Relatively low quality specifications in CME's contract have
disappointed those looking for a clear milling wheat standard,
particularly in Germany, while delays in finalising the contract
mean CME will miss out on this year's summer harvest period
when a lot of price hedging is done.
But CME has attracted interest from influential players.
International trading houses may like the convenience and
margin savings resulting from having U.S. and EU contracts
listed side by side on CBOT, brokers said.
CME has also enlisted some of France's biggest grain
handlers, including private group Soufflet and cooperatives
Axereal and Vivescia, as inland delivery silos, tapping into
grievances about Euronext's reliance on a small number of port
silos.
"We have a Euronext contract that has worked for 20 years
but which has shown some technical limitations," Francois
Hallard, head of markets at Vivescia, said. "It's a decent
contract but CME's could potentially be better technically."
Euronext's port silos caused confusion by imposing extra
quality requirements in 2014 after a rain-hit French harvest,
and the risk of rain damage to this year's crop could revive
debate.
"The delivery mechanism and quality terms will make the CME
contract very complementary to Euronext's," Soufflet said in
emailed comments to Reuters.
Some traders fear, however, that hedging activity in Europe
could be diluted between CME and Euronext at a time of low
volatility in cereals, discouraging financial investors.
Ultimately, despite the growing stature of Europe as a wheat
producer and exporter, the region will only be able to sustain
one active futures market, they argue.
"You can't see two contracts running in parallel. One of
them will have to be killed," another futures broker said.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael
Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)