CHICAGO Aug 25 The CME Group will leave
the maximum storage rate for deliverable Chicago Board of Trade
wheat unchanged next month at roughly 8 cents a bushel per
month, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The storage rate can fluctuate depending on changes in the
spread, or price difference, between the front two CBOT wheat
futures contracts. The storage rate rose in July for the first
time in three years.
The spread between the CBOT September and December
wheat futures contracts averaged 66.46 percent of full
carry during a monthlong observation period that ended on
Friday.
Under its "variable storage rates" system, the exchange
raises rates when the spread averages 80 percent or more of full
carry - the estimated cost to store wheat from one contract
delivery to the next.
CME lowers the storage rate when the spread averages 50
percent of full carry or less, and leaves rates unchanged when
the average is between 50 percent and 80 percent.
The variable rate system was introduced in 2010 as a way to
keep cash and futures prices properly converging during futures
delivery periods. CME September wheat futures first
delivery notices are due on Aug. 29.
