HONG KONG Dec 15 China Machinery Engineering
Corp (CMEC) has priced its initial public offering in
Hong Kong at the top end of its marketed range, raising about
$500 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The Beijing-based, state-owned contractor sold 718 million
shares at HK$5.40 each, according the same source. This is at
the top end of the HK$4.10 to HK$5.40 range pitched to investors
in a prospectus released on Dec. 10.
Five cornerstone investors, including People's Insurance Co.
(Group) of China Ltd, bought a combined $165 million
of shares in the IPO, according to the same prospectus, which
also said the firm plans to start trading on Dec. 21.
ABC International, BOC International, CIMB Securities and
ICBC International jointly managed the sale, the document shows.
