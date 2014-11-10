Taiwan stocks edge up on Wall Street gains, foreign buying

TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan stocks extended gains on Wednesday, a day after posting their best single-day percentage jump in nearly three weeks, while the local currency soared to its highest in over two-and-a-half years. Retail investors were piling in on the back of recent net buying by foreign investors, while an overnight rally on Wall Street added to the optimism. As of 0320 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,846.66, after