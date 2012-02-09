Feb 8 The CME Group Inc may sell most of its lease in the Chicago Board of Trade building, for about $150-$180 million to a group of buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The group of buyers include GlenStar Properties LLC and USAA Real Estate and also a Canadian pension fund, the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.

The group would buy CME's occupied space in the north and south towers of the CBOT building and CME will continue to own 288,000-square-foot space in east tower.

The deal, for the space in the 80-year old Chicago landmark, is expected to close in the first half of the year,.

CME Group, GlenStar Properties LLC and USAA Real Estate were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Class A shares of the CME group closed at $284.82 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq .