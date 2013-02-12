CHICAGO Feb 12 CME Group's chief
executive on Tuesday shot down the possibility that the giant
futures exchange operator will go private any time soon, a day
after it was revealed that Nasdaq OMX Group had
discussed such a move.
Phupinder Gill, who took the reins at CME in May, told
investors at a Credit Suisse conference in Miami that he did not
see "the advantage of going private at this time."
CME, which owns the 165-year-old Chicago Board of Trade and
offers trading on assets from oil to interest rates, would not
be more flexible if it was privately held, Gill said, noting the
exchange operator would still be regulated by agencies like the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
CME shares began trading publicly in 2002.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group recently approached
Nasdaq about taking Nasdaq private, but the talks fell apart
over a disagreement on price, sources familiar with the deal
said on Monday.
Exchanges have been under pressure from declining trading
volumes and low market volatility.
CME last week reported that fourth-quarter profits fell
sharply from a year ago as trading sagged, a decline Wall Street
had anticipated given muted volatility and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's renewed commitment to low U.S. interest rates.
Gill said on Tuesday that there is an "intense debate"
within CME over whether to charge customers more for clearing
services, a move that could help compensate for sagging volumes.
Fees are appropriate at this point, he said, adding that CME
will adjustment them as necessary.