May 2 CME Group Inc's first-quarter
profit fell from a year earlier, dragged down by a slump in
trading in some of its more lucrative products, the world's
largest futures exchange operator said on Thursday.
The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago
Board of Trade said net income declined to $235.8 million, or 71
cents a share, from $266.6 million, or 80 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, including a $12 million expense
due to currency losses, profit was 73 cents a share.
Revenue fell to $718.6 million from $774.6 million.