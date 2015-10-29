Oct 29 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, boosted by higher trading revenue.

Net income attributable to CME Group in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $359.9 million, or $ 1.06 per share, from $290 million, or 86 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per diluted share.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)