Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the world's largest
futures market operator, reported a 4.8 percent fall in
quarterly profit due to lower transaction volume and clearing
fees.
Net income attributable to CME fell to $291.7 million, or 86
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$306.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $813.8
million.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)