BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped about 21 percent, boosted by volatile trading during the period.
CME's net income rose to $320.1 million, or 95 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $265 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.