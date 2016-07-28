(Adds details)

July 28 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped about 21 percent as volatile trading activity during the period boosted volumes.

The company's net income rose to $320.1 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $265 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

CME Group earned $1.14 per share, excluding items, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 10.5 percent to $906.4 million.

Volumes averaged 15.1 million contracts a day, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Like other exchange operators, CME has benefited in recent quarters from volatile trading due to concerns about global economic growth and declining energy markets.

Energy trading volumes averaged 2.3 million contracts a day, up 32.8 percent from a year earlier, but down 8.4 percent from the prior quarter. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)