Nov 4 CME Group Inc received regulatory
approval to operate a swap execution facility that will
initially focus on commodity swaps, the biggest U.S. futures
market operator said on Monday.
Chicago-based CME said it received temporary registration
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It will make
trading available via its CME Direct platform, which provides
access to the exchange operator's futures and over-the-counter
markets in energy and metals.
The swap execution facility or SEF will allow CME customers
to execute swaps alongside listed futures, according to the
exchange operator. CME will look to offer trading in
non-commodity swaps over time, it said.
SEFs are a new type of trading venue that came out of the
post-crisis regulatory crackdown on over-the-counter
derivatives. Swaps, typically traded in private transactions
between banks and hedge funds, derive their value from interest
rates, credit, foreign exchange, equities and commodities, and
make up an estimated $630 trillion market.
SEFs allow swaps to be bought and sold in a much more
transparent way than was usual before the crisis, and regulators
hope the venues will help prevent problems from arising unseen
in the once-opaque swaps market.
Other firms which either offer SEFs already or are looking
to offer them include ICAP, Bloomberg LP; TradeWeb, which is
majority-owned by Thomson Reuters ; and
MarketAxess.