Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
CHICAGO Aug 25 CME Group Inc, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, said on Monday that a technical issue resulting from planned software reconfigurations had caused its latest electronic trading outage.
The reconfigurations were made over the weekend as part of "ongoing technology enhancement projects," CME said in a statement.
The company, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange, was forced to delay the start of trade on its electronic Globex platform by four hours on Aug. 24. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
PARIS, April 27 Airbus has not sold its last production slot for the current version of its A330 jet in 2019, but is confident of filling gaps in the production line for the rest of that year with further sales, finance director Harald Wilhelm said on Thursday.