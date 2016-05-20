May 20 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based co that engaged in real estate business to buy 2,346,000 shares (12.5 percent voting rights) in the co on May 23

* Says the acquirer's voting rights in the co to increase to 18.7 percent from 6.2 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0EEX58; goo.gl/tkHMF9

