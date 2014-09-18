BRIEF-Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology unit to buy properties worth 834.5 mln yuan
April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :
Sept 18 Cml Microsystems Plc
* Appointment of Neil Pritchard as group financial director
* Appointment will take effect from January 19, 2015
* At that time current group financial director, Nigel Clark, will transition to role of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016