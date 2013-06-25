HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
June 25 Canadian medical diagnostic services provider LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services said on Tuesday that it was acquiring rival CML HealthCare Inc in a deal valued at about C$965 million ($917 million).
The deal will bring together LifeLabs and CML's network of laboratory testing services for patients across the province of Ontario.
LifeLabs, which is indirectly owned by the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, will pay C$10.75 per share, a 49 percent premium to CML's closing price on Monday.
Including the assumption of C$255 million of debt, the transaction is worth C$1.22 billion, CML said in a statement.
The boards of CML, LifeLabs and OMERS have approved the deal. CML shareholders will vote on it at a special meeting on Sept. 3. The parties expect the transaction to close later that month.
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.