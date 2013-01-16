Jan 16 CML HealthCare Inc said it plans
to sell its diagnostic imaging business and has started talks
with potential buyers, three months after the company agreed to
sell its imaging business in Alberta for C$17 million ($17.3
million).
CML HealthCare wants to complete the sale of its diagnostic
imaging business by the end of 2013, and plans to use the net
proceeds to reduce debt and invest in its core laboratory
services business.
CML runs 140 patient-service centres in Ontario and 94
imaging centres in Ontario and British Columbia.
Canada's diagnostic imaging industry has come under pressure
in recent months as budget deficits in many provinces force
governments to review their healthcare funding programs.