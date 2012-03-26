* Beef Products Inc to shut three plants
* Spokesman says shut down to last 60 days
* Food activists say news is victory
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, March 26 Beef Products Inc, the top
producer of ammonia-treated beef product dubbed 'pink slime' by
critics, said on Monday it had halted production at three of its
four plants in three states for 60 days beginning on Monday.
The plant closures were hailed as a victory by activists who
had argued that the product was unappetizing, but tempered their
jubilance due to the temporary loss of about 650 jobs at a time
when the economy was showing signs of recovery.
Rich Jochum, corporate administrator for the South
Dakota-based company, said that the temporary closure could
become "a permanent suspension."
"This is a direct reaction to all the misinformation about
our lean beef," Jochum told Reuters.
The company shut down operations on Monday at its plants in
Amarillo, Texas; Finney County, Kansas; and Waterloo, Iowa. As
of Monday afternoon, the company was still informing employees
in Iowa about the closure.
The closures are because of the recent outcry by food
activists over its lean finely textured beef, Jochum said.
The Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry experts
say the meat was safe to eat. Jochum said the company would
continue to address the public's concerns, and blamed media
reports and an organized campaign for "bullying" retailers into
discontinuing the use of the beef product.
"In the end, today's developments are a sad day for the
families of those who lost their jobs," said J. Patrick Boyle,
president of the trade association American Meat Institute.
"Other American families will also pay the price at the
checkout counter as they see the price of ground beef begin to
rise while we work to grow as many as 1.5 million more head of
cattle to replace the beef that will no longer be consumed due
to this manufactured scare."
Nancy Huehnergarth, executive director of New York State
Healthy Eating and Physical Activity Alliance, a statewide group
aimed at promoting healthy eating and changing food policy
practices, said:
"It's never a happy victory when you hear people are losing
their jobs. But if BPI had been transparent about the process of
their products, we would not be at this point right now."
Two of the biggest U.S. supermarket operators, Safeway Inc
and Supervalu Inc, have said they will stop
buying the ammonia-treated beef.
McDonald's Corp. stopped using USDA-approved
ammonia-treated meat in its hamburger products last summer.
Also known as lean finely textured beef, the product has
drawn criticism from food activists because of the use of
ammonia hydroxide in its manufacture.
"The demand in the market will hopefully resume," Jochum
said.
Altogether, the plants employ 650 people. The company's
facilities in Iowa and Kansas produce approximately 350,000
pounds of product a day, while the Texas plant puts out nearly
200,000 pounds.
The company's largest plant, based in South Sioux City,
Neb., will remain open and in operation, Jochum said. Before
Monday's closures, BPI employed nearly 1,500 people at its
plants and its headquarters in Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Tyson Foods Inc, a leading U.S. meat company and one
of BPI's suppliers of beef trimmings, told Reuters that the
plant closures had forced the company to adapt to the news.
Though Tyson declined to say what the plant closures would
mean to its financial outlook or to the industry as a whole,
spokesman Gary Mickelson said in an email that less availability
of lean finely textured beef "may result in higher consumer
prices."
Mickelson also said, "Alternatively, we believe there may be
an increase in the supply of some of the raw materials used to
produce ground beef, and this may result in lower values that
could ultimately affect livestock prices."
Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange shrugged off news of the plant closures on Monday, but
traders have been closely monitoring developments for signs if
there would be any impact on demand for beef.
"If they stop using that it's going to take more cows per
burger. So if anything it has a bullish tint to it," said
Domenic Varricchio, a commodities broker at Schwieterman, Inc,
implying that higher quality beef may be used for hamburger.
BPI, founded in 1981, began as a processor of frozen beef
products. In 2001, the company emerged as a key player in the
nation's ground beef industry after federal regulators approved
the firm's process of using ammonia in the beef processing to
remove food-bourne pathogens such as salmonella and E.coli
O157:H7.
The product is made out of scraps and fatty trimmings that,
for years, typically had been sold off to make pet food or
cooking oils because it was too difficult to remove the meat and
was somewhat susceptible to contamination.
In general, BPI uses a heat and centrifuge process to melt
the fat, collect and mash the meat, and spray ammonia hydroxide
on it to remove possible bacteria and pathogens. The final
product -- which is formed into blocks, frozen and shipped in
boxes -- is relatively low in fat and often used as a cheap
filler.
The phrase "pink slime" was first used by a former USDA
microbiologist, Gerald Zirnstein, who used the term in a 2002
email to co-workers after having toured a BPI plant. The email
was later released to the New York Times as part of a Freedom of
Information Act request.
"Hamburger is not a completely safe product, but the BPI
product is as safe, if not safer, than other parts of
hamburger," said Seattle-based food safety lawyer William
Marler. "BPI has gotten crushed by public sentiment that this
stuff is icky."
Questions over BPI and its product have been raised in the
media for years, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning series of
stories written by the New York Times in 2009. The current
debate, which has been brewing for months, began after celebrity
chef Jamie Oliver drew attention to the practice.