HONG KONG, Sept 25 China Cinda Asset Management
Co said on Sunday it would issue $3.2 billion of
non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares to replenish
its additional tier-1 capital.
The shares will have a dividend rate of 4.45 percent, the
company said in a statement.
Huarong International Financial Holdings said in a
separate statement on Sunday it had been allocated $50 million
of preference shares, while Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
said on Friday it would acquire up to $300 million.
The issue is to "improve the overall competitiveness of the
company and to ensure continuous business development of the
company", Cinda said.
