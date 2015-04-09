HONG KONG, April 9 CITIC Capital Financial Holding launched on Thursday an up to $156 million selldown in bad debt manager China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

CITIC Capital is offering 229.22 million shares of China Cinda in an indicative range of HK$4.66 to HK$4.87 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 4.3 percent to Thursday's close of HK$4.87, the terms showed.

