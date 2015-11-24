HONG KONG Nov 24 China Energy Engineering Corp
Ltd (CEEC) is set to launch on Wednesday an up to $1.96 billion
initial public offering, IFR reported, citing people familiar
with the plans.
The IPO will consist of 8.8 billion shares, 90 percent new
shares issued by CEEC and 10 percent from China's National
Social Security Fund (NSSF), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The shares will be offered in an indicative range
of HK$1.59 ($0.2052) to HK$1.73 each.
CEEC, which provides engineering, procurement and
construction services to energy companies in China, didn't
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO
details.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)