HONG KONG Dec 3 China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) raised $1.8 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom of expectations, IFR reported said on Thursday, citing sources close to the deal.

CEEC priced the IPO at HK$1.59 per share, after marketing it in a HK$1.59 to HK$1.73 indicative range, IFR said.

CEEC declined to comment on the IPO pricing. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)