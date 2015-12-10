HONG KONG Dec 10 Shares of China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) were set to open marginally lower in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday after the company raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering amid tepid investor demand for the deal.

CEEC was indicated to open at HK$1.54, compared with the HK$1.59 IPO price, which was at the bottom of a HK$1.59 to HK$1.73 marketing range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.4 percent lower.

CEEC, which provides engineering, procurement and construction services to energy companies in China, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that demand from retail investors in the IPO accounted for just one third of the number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was moderately over-subscribed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)