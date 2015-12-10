* Tepid retail demand for CEEC's $1.8 bln IPO
* Hong Kong set to be world's biggest IPO market this year
(Adds details on Hong Kong IPO market, updates shares)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 10 Shares of China Energy
Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) dropped in their Hong Kong
debut, after a rush of deals that has helped the city become the
world's biggest IPO market this year contributed to tepid retail
demand.
CEEC's $1.8 billion offering was Hong Kong's fourth-largest
IPO in a year that saw many deals in the fourth quarter. This
year's tally has risen to $22.8 billion so far, outstripping New
York where companies have raised $17.7 billion - the first time
it has done so in five years.
CEEC, which provides engineering and construction services
to energy companies in China, was trading at HK$1.53 in Thursday
morning trade, down 4 percent from its IPO price of HK$1.59
while the broader market was flat.
CEEC said in a filing that demand from retail investors in
the IPO accounted for just one third of the number of shares on
offer, while the institutional tranche was moderately
over-subscribed.
Retail investors, who account for a relatively higher
proportion of Hong Kong trading activity compared to developed
markets, are key to the success of IPOs in the island city.
CEEC's offering had priced at the bottom of its marketing
range.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Denny
Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)