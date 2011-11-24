* Brazil's real slumps back near over 2-year low
* Mexico's peso edges back from 2-1/2 year low
* Brazil real loses 1.7 pct, Mexico peso adds 0.13 pct
By Asher Levine and Michael O'Boyle
BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 Brazil's real
sank on Thursday after rising German business sentiment failed
to stem fears that the euro-zone debt crisis is deepening and
could engulf even Europe's biggest economy.
Trading volume plunged with U.S. investors absent due to
the Thanksgiving holiday, exacerbating volatility.
German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November
for the first time in nearly half a year, helping Mexico's
peso snap back from a 2-1/2 year low. [ID:nL5E7MO1EW]
But German bond prices kept falling, hitting a nearly
one-month low following a botched auction on Wednesday that
raised concern the crisis may be spreading to Europe's
economic powerhouse. [ID:nL5E7MN3J8]
"Germany has been the safe-haven position to hold, and
now that has been called under question and it is really
alarming investors," said Edwin Gutierrez, who helps manage $7
billion of emerging market debt at Aberdeen Asset Management
in London.
"The continued flight to dollars could keep gathering
steam," he added.
Brazil's real has fallen 10 percent against the dollar in
November. Mexico's peso is off over 8 percent.
As the prospect for European growth worsens, risk appetite
decreases, and investors sell relatively riskier assets, such
as those in Latin America, said Neil Shearing, senior emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
The Brazilian real BRBY erased early gains to close down
1.7 percent at 1.8911 per dollar, a two-month low. The slump
left the currency within striking distance of a more than
two-year low.
RATE CUT SEEN IN BRAZIL
All of 32 analysts polled by Reuters expect Brazil's
central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate BRCBMP=ECI
by 50 basis points to 11 percent next week.[ID:nBRA002051]
"Today's fall (in the real) may also be driven by an
increase in bets on rate cuts in Brazil," Shearing added.
Lower benchmark interest rates can sap some demand for
emerging market assets. Brazilian policy-makers expect the
local economy to be hit by the deepening crisis in Europe and
slower growth in China, Brazil's top trading partner.
Mexico's peso firmed sharply overnight, helped by the
German sentiment data, but then followed a reversal in the
euro and gave up almost all of its gains.
"The market is still really uncertain about Europe, and
everyone goes against the peso when risk aversion increases,"
said Alfredo Puig, a trader at brokerage Vector in Monterrey,
Mexico. "It looks like the peso will keep depreciating."
The peso MXN=MXN=D2 surged as much as 1.3 percent to
14.0415 during European trading hours, but fell back to trade
at 14.2121 per dollar, only 0.13 percent firmer.
Inflation in early November in Mexico rose more than
expected, pushing up yields on Mexican interest-rate swaps
MXNIRS as investors trimmed bets on an interest-rate cut in
the coming months.
Mexico's central bank is unanimously seen holding its
benchmark rate steady at 4.5 percent on Dec. 2, according to a
Reuters poll. [ID:nWNA4305]
Investors have called off bets on a cut next week after
the peso's recent slump, which could inflame inflation through
higher import prices.
Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.34 percent stronger at 522.90
per dollar, bouncing back from its weakest in nearly seven
weeks as prices for copper, the country's main export, edged
back from a one-month low.
