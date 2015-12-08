(Updating with details throughout)
BEIJING Dec 8 China's consolidation drive took
aim at the mining sector on Tuesday with China Minmetals Corp
to take over equipment maker China Metallurgical
Group Corp.
Minmetals is China's biggest steel and base metals trader
with revenue of more than $50 billion last year.
It owns a major stake in Hong Kong-listed, Australia-based
MMG Ltd, an operator of copper and zinc mines in
Australia, Africa and Laos.
It will take over China Metallurgical Group Corp, known as
MCC, which builds and designs mining and plant
equipment and had revenue of more than $33 billion in 2014.
The merger marks one of the largest in China's metals sector
as Beijing looks to overhaul state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in
sectors including steel, coal and oil.
It comes as global miners grapple with a downturn in demand
and a year-long rout in metals prices.
China's SOEs are dominated by just over 100 central
government-owned conglomerates overseen by the Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
Overhaul steps are expected to cut that number to around 40,
according to media reports.
SASAC announced the mining merger but gave no further
details of the transaction.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Winni
Zhou in Beijing and Ruby Lian in Shanghai; editing by Tom Hogue
and Jason Neely)