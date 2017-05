Feb 18 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd said Wang Sing would replace Liu Tianlin as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 17.

Wang Sing was a former partner at TPG Capital Management LP and currently serves as senior adviser to TPG Growth.

He has also served as a co-chairman of TPG Greater China and the head of TPG Growth North Asia. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)