BRIEF-United Hydrocarbon International Corp enters into agreement with Delonex
TORONTO Aug 12 Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that its President and Chief Executive Claude Mongeau will be taking some time away from work to treat a rare type of tumor.
CN Rail, the country's No. 1 railroad operator, said Mongeau will undergo surgery to remove the pre-cancerous throat tumor toward the end of August or early in September, and that he will require about three months of medical treatment and recovery.
The company said Mongeau intends to remain engaged with CN's business as president and CEO, but that Luc Jobin, its chief financial officer, will coordinate with the company's leadership team and board until Mongeau can return to work later this fall. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.