TORONTO, April 20 Canadian National Railway Co reported higher first quarter earnings on Monday as freight volume rose and efficiency improved from a year earlier.

Net income rose to C$704 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, from C$623 million, or 75 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$3.10 billion from C$2.69 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)