* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
TORONTO, July 25 Canadian National Railway Co reported slightly lower second quarter earnings on Monday as a decline in shipment volumes cut into revenue.
Net income fell to C$858 million ($649.07 million), or C$1.10 a share, from C$886 million, or C$1.10 a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 9 percent to C$2.84 billion.
($1 = 1.3219 Canadian)
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)