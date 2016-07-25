TORONTO, July 25 Canadian National Railway Co reported slightly lower second quarter earnings on Monday as a decline in shipment volumes cut into revenue.

Net income fell to C$858 million ($649.07 million), or C$1.10 a share, from C$886 million, or C$1.10 a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 9 percent to C$2.84 billion.

