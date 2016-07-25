(Recasts; adds analyst expectations, comment on new crude by
rail regulation)
TORONTO, July 25 Canadian National Railway Co
reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings
on Monday even as a decline in shipments cut into revenue, but
said it expects volumes to improve in the months ahead.
Chief Executive Luc Jobin said the railway faced a "very
challenging volume environment" in the quarter, but sees
business improving in the second half.
"We expect the second quarter to be the volume trough for
the year," he said in a statement, noting that the railway
expects a big grain harvest in Canada.
Montreal-based CN Rail confirmed its forecast for full-year
earnings per share in line with last year's C$4.44 a share.
Net income fell to C$858 million ($649.07 million), or
C$1.10 a share, from C$886 million, or C$1.10 a share, a year
earlier. Revenue fell 9 percent to C$2.84 billion, as carloads
fell 12 percent to 1.25 million.
Excluding the impact of deferred income tax adjustments,
adjusted earnings fell to C$1.11 a share from C$1.15 a share,
topping analysts' expectations for earnings of C$1.06 a share.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting revenue of C$2.91
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The railway's operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency,
improved to 54.5 percent from 56.4 percent a year earlier.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, the company's chief
rival, last week reported lower second-quarter earnings, but
also forecast a recovery in shipments in the second half of the
year.
Separately on Monday, the Canadian government said it would
take some older tank cars out of crude-by-rail service earlier
than originally planned.
On a conference call with analysts and investors, Jobin said
none of the affected cars are currently carrying crude on CN
Rail's network.
"We don't need that fleet," he said. "This is good news for
society. I think it's good news for the railroad, from a safety
point of view."
($1 = 1.3219 Canadian)
