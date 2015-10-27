BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Canadian National Railway Co reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher freight rates.
The company's net income rose to C$1.01 billion ($761.5 million), or C$1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$853 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$3.22 billion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.