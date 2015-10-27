Oct 27 Canadian National Railway Co reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher freight rates.

The company's net income rose to C$1.01 billion ($761.5 million), or C$1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$853 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$3.22 billion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)