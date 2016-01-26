Jan 26 Canadian National Railway Co's quarterly profit rose 11.5 percent, helped by lower costs.

The company's net income rose to C$941 million ($668.3 million), or C$1.18 per share, in the fourth quarter from C$844 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Canadian National also raised its 2016 quarterly dividend by 20 percent. ($1 = C$1.41) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)