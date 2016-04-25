April 25 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company's net income rose to C$792 million ($624.6 million), or C$1 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$704 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue fell 4.3 percent to C$2.96 billion. ($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)