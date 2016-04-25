(Adds updates from conference call)
April 25 Canadian National Railway Co
lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing
weaker-than-expected freight demand in some markets and a
strengthening Canadian dollar.
Canada's biggest railroad, which reported a 4.3 percent fall
in first-quarter revenue, said it now expected 2016 adjusted
earnings per share to match last year's C$4.44. The company in
January forecast mid- to single-digits EPS growth.
Reduced freight volumes due to a slump in oil prices, a
string of bankruptcies in the coal industry and increased
competition from trucks have been weighing on railroad operators
in Canada and the United States.
"We continue to experience high volatility and weaker
conditions in a number of commodity sectors," Chief Financial
Officer Luc Jobin said on an earnings call with analysts.
North American industrial production is also slowing down
considerably, he said.
CN Rail said it expects its 2016 annual carload volume to
decrease 4-5 percent from last year.
To counter declining freight volumes, railroad companies
have been slashing costs.
Montreal-based Canadian National said its total operating
expenses fell about 14 percent to C$1.75 billion ($1.38
billion)in the first quarter ended March 31.
The company said its operating ratio improved 6.8 percentage
points to 58.9 percent. Operating ratio - a key metric for
railroads - is operating costs expressed as a percentage of
revenue.
Net income rose to C$792 million, or C$1 per share, in the
quarter, from C$704 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Canadian National reported an adjusted profit of C$1 per
share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 93
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to C$2.96 billion, mainly pulled down by lower
coal shipments due to weaker North American and global demand.
Volumes of energy-related commodities - coal, crude oil and
frac sands - is expected to decline until a bottom is found
later this year in the case of crude and sand, and in late 2017
in the case of coal, Chief Marketing Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest
said on the call.
($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars)
