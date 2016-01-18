HONG KONG Jan 18 China Railway Construction
Corp is seeking to raise about $500 million by issuing
convertible bonds, according to a term sheet of the deal seen on
Monday.
China Construction has set the conversion premium at
37.5-42.5 percent above the closing price on Jan 18 of HK$7.49,
the terms showed.
The zero coupon bonds are due in 2021 with a put option in
2019. The proceeds will be used for domestic and overseas
projects investment and mergers and acquisitions among others,
the terms showed.
CICC, J.P. Morgan and UBS are arranging the deal, according
to the term sheet.
